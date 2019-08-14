Free Balochistan movement marks Independence Day of Balochistan

international

The event was attended by members of several Baloch and non-Baloch political parties including Baloch Republican Party (BRP), Balochistan National Movement (Zrombesh), Balochistan People Party, Nation without States

People protesting for free Balochistan. Pic/Twitter/Akshay Kumar

Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) organised a seminar to mark the Independence Day of Baloch which was attended by members of several Baloch and non-Baloch political parties including Balochistan National Movement (Zrombesh), Baloch Republican Party (BRP), Balochistan People Party, Arab Front for The liberation of ALahwaz, Nation without States, Campaign against Criminalizing Communities and 15 April Movement for Liberation of Al- Ahwaz. The guest speakers in the event included Taher Karim, Khan of Kalat Suleman Daud, FBM vice-president Shahzawar Karimzadi, Ismail Amiri, Rahim Bandoi Baloch, Mohammad AlHazbawi, Shabir Baloch, Tahir Karim, Desmond Fernandes and Graham Williamson.

Mir Suleman Daud - the Khan of Kalat - said that Balochistan was an independent country but Pakistani occupied it illegally adding "Baloch Nawabs and Sardars conspired" with Pakistan to undermine the sovereignty of Balochistan. Netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to react to the current situation. Here's how the internet reacted:

We stand with our #Baloch people who has been suffering a lot since #Pakistan has illegally occupied. We pray for the Baloch brothers & sisters who lost their lives in the hands of Pakistan Army.#BalochistanSolidarityDay #BalochistanIsNotPakistan — Udi (@UdiptaBorah85) August 14, 2019

Baluchistan people are humans , they have human rights . So Pakistan army stop the atrocities and inhuman activities on Baloch people #FreeBalochistan #BalochistanSolidarityDay #BalochistanIsNotPakistan https://t.co/aV8wwVREX8 — Yesnavkum (@yesnavkum) August 14, 2019

The chairman of Nations without States, Graham Williamson stated that Balochistan was once a sovereign nation but Pakistan occupied it in 1948. "The British in the process of decolonisation of the region have run away and did not honour its agreements with Balochistan to help in time of trouble. Even Britain has allowed Scotland access to a referendum but never did the same with Balochistan. He said if there was a war between Pakistan and India, Pakistan could collapse and Baloch would be gain their freedom and same is the case with Iran." The Baloch must be prepared for such situations and must organise themselves. He emphasised that unity was the key to success.

#14AugustBlackDay#BalochistanIsNotPakistan

We Indians stand with our Baloch people .who are fighting against Occupied Pak forces in Occupied Balochistan.#BalochistanSolidarityDay pic.twitter.com/RGqLkWIlfj — Yogi01 (@Yogi0186968505) August 14, 2019

A representative of Arab Front for The liberation of AL Ahwaz, Taher Karim, stated: "We and Baloch including other minorities have suffered enough at hands of criminal state Iran. He congratulated the Baloch people on the day of their freedom and FBM activists for organising a successful gathering in London. Balochistan was an independent country for a year and then Pakistan forcibly and illegally occupied it."

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates