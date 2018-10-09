Free ST bus trips for Maharashtra legislators

national

The announcement was made by Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation chairman Diwakar Raote

The sitting as well as former legislators in Maharashtra are now entitled to travel free of cost in all categories of buses, including air-conditioned services, being operated by the state transport (ST) corporation, the government announced Monday.

The announcement was made by Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation chairman Diwakar Raote (Shiv Sena). The government has also issued a circular to this effect. "A legislator travelling in an ST bus can be accompanied by his/her spouse or an assistant. The corporation will bear the cost of their travel," Raote said.

The decision is applicable to all the sitting and former members of the legislative assembly and legislative council, said the minister. The MSRTC bus fleet comprises ordinary buses, semi-luxury and luxury buses and air-conditioned services.

