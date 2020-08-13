Free to rock

It's too much to ask for, but if only the rest of the country followed in Nagaland's footsteps. The state government there plays such a proactive role in promoting music that it has an entire department dedicated to it, called the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA).

It plays a three-pronged role. One is to create content-driven events. Another is to build resources such as auditoriums, and studios where artistes can record. And the third is to liaison with sponsors and brands to ensure that musicians get their deserved remuneration. The state recognises music as a vital industry. That's not something that can be said of other, more prosperous regions.



Alobo Naga

TaFMA is now organising a virtual concert called Indie-pendence Rock on August 15, to celebrate the country's freedom. It's part of the department's role in pushing out sponsored content, and features a blend of big names such as Uday Benegal of Indus Creed, Vasu Dixit of Swarathma, local hero Alobo Naga and even a K-pop band called MY-ST. Arpito Gope, TaFMA's chief consultant, tells us that the initial plan was to have 73 artistes to mark the 73rd year of Independence. "But we later decided to scale it down due to a paucity of time," he explains.

Gope also tells us that it's not just musicians, but even the local governments that benefit from the department's actions. It's a two-way street because music helps generate tourism, which fattens the state's coffers. "If you look at the music-led Hornbill Festival held annually in December, a major chunk of the tourist footfall in Nagaland takes place during that time. So even though we may not be able to see it directly, we ultimately have revenue for the state as well," Gope says, adding that a second benefit is that music helps keep the youth away from unsavoury activities, meaning there are fewer law-and-order problems.



Uday Benegal

Indie-pendence Rock is thus a new property that's aimed at maximising these gains. The idea is to test the waters with the event's debut edition, and then if all goes well, make it an annual on-ground affair. It's meant to harness the soft power that the arts have the potential for. Now, if only other state governments took note of that.

On August 15, 7 pm

Log on to Task Force for Music and Arts on Facebook

Free

