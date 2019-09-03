Search

French director Jerome Salle to Saaho makers: If you steal my work, do it properly

Published: Sep 03, 2019, 12:25 IST | PTI

Salle, who was being tagged by a lot of users on microblogging site Twitter, seemed upset by the team of Saaho and advised Telugu directors to at least make the copy "properly"

French director Jerome Salle to Saaho makers: If you steal my work, do it properly
Lisa Ray had shared the image on her official Instagram handle. She has also accused Saaho makers of plagiarism (@lisaraniray)

Prabhas' Saaho has some uncanny similarities with French filmmaker Jerome Salle's 2008 film Largo Winch and the director has criticised the makers of the multi-lingual Indian movie for creating a "bad" copy.

Largo Winch is an action thriller based on the Belgian comic book of the same name, and post the release of Saaho on Friday many social media users pointed out how the film looked like a rip-off of the successful French movie.

Salle, who was being tagged by a lot of users on microblogging site Twitter, seemed upset by the team of Saaho and advised Telugu directors to at least make the copy "properly".

"It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly?" Salle tweeted.


This is not the first time Salle has accused Telugu filmmakers of stealing his work. In 2018, he had claimed that Agnyaathavaasi, featuring Pawan Kalyan, was also a copy of Largo Winch. The film was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Sahoo, directed by Sujeeth and also featuring Shraddha Kapoor, its Hindi version has minted over 93 crores.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

saahoprabhasshraddha kapoorRegional Cinema News

Sunny Deol on why he chose a romantic film for Karan Deol's debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK