French Open 2018: Alexander Zverev beats Karen Khachanov, enters quarters

Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Russia's Karen Khachanov during their men's singles fourth round match on day eight of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Sunday. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

German second seed Alexander Zverev fought hard on Sunday to beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 and advance to his maiden quarter-finals of the French Open tennis championships.

After a marathon match that lasted three hours and 29 minutes, Zverev earned his best-ever result in a Grand Slam, having previously made it as far as the last 16 round of Wimbledon in 2017, reports Efe. The 21-year-old German is to face seventh-seed Dominic Thiem of Austria, who beat 19th-seed Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4.

