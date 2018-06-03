French Open 2018: Diego Schwartzman beats Borna Coric, advances to last 16

Diego Schwartzman's opponent is to be South Africa's Kevin Anderson, world No. 7, who beat Germany's Mischa Zverev 6-1, 6-7 (7-3), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in two hours and 47 minutes



Argentina's Diego Schwartzman returns the ball to Croatia's Borna Coric during their men's singles third round match on day seven of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Saturday. Eric FEFERBERG / AFP

Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman on Saturday beat Croatia's Borna Coric 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the final 16 round of the French Open for the first time in his career. Schwartzman, world No. 11, sealed the win in two hours and 31 minutes, reports Efe.

His next opponent is to be South Africa's Kevin Anderson, world No. 7, who beat Germany's Mischa Zverev 6-1, 6-7 (7-3), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in two hours and 47 minutes.

