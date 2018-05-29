French Open 2018: Petra Kvitova qualifies for second round

The two-time Wimbledon champion is next set to face Spain's Lara Arruabarrena Vecino, world No. 91, who defeated world No. 37 Timea Babos of Hungary 7-6 (7-5), 6-3



Petra Kvitova. Pic/AFP

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on Monday beat Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the second round of the French Open.

In their first career encounter, eighth-seed Kvitova fell a set down against Cepede, world No. 87, but came back to win the match in two hours and seven minutes, her 31st victory this year, reported Efe. The two-time Wimbledon champion is next set to face Spain's Lara Arruabarrena Vecino, world No. 91, who defeated world No. 37 Timea Babos of Hungary 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

In other Roland Garros action on Monday, former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka made her first French Open appearance since 2016, but fell short against world No. 57 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 7-5. Siniakova booked a place at the tournament's second round for the first time in her career, and is scheduled to play against Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 13th-seed Madison Keys of the UA defeated her compatriot Sachia Vickery 6-3, 6-3, and is to face another US player, Caroline Dolehide, in the next round.

