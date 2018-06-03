French Open 2018: Richard Gasquet salutes 'monstrous' Rafael Nadal after 16th straight loss to him

Nadal took his run of consecutive completed sets at the French Open to 34, just seven shy of the record held by Bjorn Borg between 1979 and 1981



Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet hailed Rafael Nadal's "monstrous" game after being swatted aside by the 10-time French Open champion for the 16th consecutive time on Saturday, saying that it's impossible once the Spaniard gets his nose in front. Nadal made it 16-0 in his rivalry with childhood friend Gasquet with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Another loss for Richard

Gasquet has now lost his last 28 sets against his fellow 31-year-old, a run dating back to 2008. "You see the quality of his ball. He strikes strongly. Deep ball. When he plays on his backhand, he has an intensity which is monstrous," he said. "You know it, you have to hold on for all points. He has a lot of assets. His average ball is very strong. Once he's ahead, it becomes impossible," Gasquet said. The pair were regarded as two of the best young players of their generation as juniors, but Nadal has won 16 Grand Slam titles while Gasquet has never reached a final at the majors.



Nadal uses his towel after victory v Gasquet in Paris. Pics/AFP

Nadal took his run of consecutive completed sets at the French Open to 34, just seven shy of the record held by Bjorn Borg between 1979 and 1981. But the World No. 1 played down thoughts that he is unbeatable on clay. "I don't know what the others (players) think. All I know is about me. What I know is I go to the court and I know that I could very well lose. I can win, I can lose. I don't come here saying, 'You can't win against me.'

German challenge for Rafa

Nadal, who lost only two points in the first five games against Gasquet, will next play Germany's World No. 70 Maximilian Marterer, who beat Estonian lucky loser Jurgen Zopp 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 after knocking out rising star Denis Shapovalov in Round 2.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever