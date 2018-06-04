French Open 2018: Sloane Stephens sails into first quarters

A clearly hobbled Anett Kontaveit hit just five winners but 21 unforced errors in the 52-minute mismatch



American Sloane Stephens celebrates after beating Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

US Open champion Sloane Stephens reached her first Roland Garros quarter-final yesterday, beating Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0. Stephens, the 10th seed, had previously made the fourth round for four successive seasons. She will face either Australian Open champion and second seed Caroline Wozniacki or Russia's Daria Kasatkina for a place in the semi-finals. A clearly hobbled Kontaveit hit just five winners but 21 unforced errors in the 52-minute mismatch.

Yulia in quarters

Kazakhstan's World No. 98 Yulia Putintseva reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second time, downing Czech 26th seed Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-3. It will be only the 23-year-old's second quarter-final of the year, after she had won just two matches in five clay-court tournaments this season heading into Roland Garros.

Madison in quarters

American 13th seed Madison Keys reached her first Roland Garros quarter-final with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu yesterday. Keys, the US Open runner-up to Stephens last year, will face Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva for a place in the semi-finals. "First week, my goal is to get to the second week," said Keys, 23.

Serena-Venus defeated

Meanwhile, Serena and Venus Williams were bagelled in the deciding set as they were dumped out of the women's doubles at the French Open by third seeds Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez. Slovenian Klepac and Spain's Martinez Sanchez — a former Italian Open singles champion — won 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-0.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever