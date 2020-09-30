French open: Karolina Pliskova battles into Rd Two, Kerber stunned
Karolina Pliskova overcame a spirited challenge from World No. 172 Mayar Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to play the main draw at a Grand Slam, to reach the French Open second round. Second seed Pliskova, a semi-finalist in 2017, squandered eight set points in Tuesday's opening set as Sherif took a shock lead but the Czech recovered to progress 6-7 (9/11), 6-2, 6-4.
Pliskova will face 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the Last 32. Ostapenko said she believes she can return to the world's top 10 with a little more consistency in her game after securing her first French Open victory since lifting the trophy in 2017. The Latvian, 23, blasted 46 winners en route to a 6-2, 6-1 defeat of Madison Brengle.
Sofia survives scare
Angelique Kerber
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin recovered from a break down in the final set to defeat 125th-ranked Russian Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round. Meanwhile, three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber lost her first round encounter at teh French Open here for the second straight year. The 18th-seeded German was beaten by Slovenian Kaja Juvan, 19, 6-3, 6-3.
Kuznetsova ousted
Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova also beaten. The 2009 French Open champion lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1,
