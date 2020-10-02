French Open: Karolina Pliskova knocked out; Garbine Muguruza through

Second seed Karolina Pliskova was knocked out of Roland Garros by 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Thursday. World No. 43 Ostapenko triumphed 6-4, 6-2 and will face Spain's Paula Badosa for a spot in the Last 16. Badosa beat Sloane Stephens, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Pliskova made the semi-finals in 2017 but has now failed to get beyond the third round in her eight other appearances in the French capital. "I tried to be aggressive but not miss too much as she's such a great player," said Ostapenko who had lost in the first round in her last two visits to the French Open. "I had to bring the best tennis that I could."



Muguruza

Latvian Ostapenko, 23, fired 27 winners to Pliskova's nine as the Czech's Grand Slam year ended in further disappointment. She made the third round at the Australian Open and only second at the US Open. Later in the day, the 2016 champion in Paris and 2017 Wimbledon winner Garbine Muguruza beat World No. 69 Kristyna Pliskova 6-3, 6-2 to advance into the third round.

