French Open: Maria Sharapova closer to that classic clash with Serena Williams

Maria Sharapova sees off Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-4 to set up possible Last 16 clash with Serena Williams



Maria Sharapova is all intensity against Donna Vekic at the French Open in Paris yesterday. Pic/Getty Images



Two-time champion Maria Sharapova edged closer to a possible French Open Last 16 duel with old rival Serena Williams yesterday as top seed Simona Halep and 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza breezed into the third round.

Sharapova, the 2012 and 2014 champion in Paris, needed five match points to see off Croatia's Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-4 in a tie which featured 10 breaks of serve. Former World No 1 Sharapova, seeded 28 this year, will face Czech sixth seed Karolina Pliskova for a place in the fourth round. "She's playing great," Sharapova told Eurosport Russia of Pliskova, a player she defeated in their only previous meeting in the 2015 Fed Cup final. "She won a big title in Stuttgart, so I have to be ready to this match and I'll be ready."

First time since 2015

Sharapova is playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015. The 31-year-old was serving a doping ban in 2015 and was refused a wildcard by Roland Garros organisers last year. Williams is a three-time champion in Paris and playing her first Slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open.

All eyes will again be on her striking black catsuit which dominated headlines after her first round win over Kristyna Pliskova and has caused some to question whether or not it's legal. Manufacturers Nike insisted yesterday that the suit, which Williams claims it helps prevent the return of blood clots which put her life in danger after giving birth to her daughter in September. Halep reached the third round with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Taylor Townsend of the United States.

German challenge now

Halep, twice a runner-up in Paris, will face Germany's Andrea Petkovic for a place in the last 16. Petkovic was a semi-finalist in 2014 and was once ranked in the top 10, but has slipped to 107 after an injury-blighted few seasons. Spanish third seed Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 champion, was too strong for France's No. 257 Fiona Ferro 6-4, 6-3. "She was unknown to me. It's always tricky when you face a French, a young, talented player," said Wimbledon champion Muguruza.

