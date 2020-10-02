French Open: Novak Djokovic hits top mark to equal Federer record!

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic stormed to his 70th win at Roland Garros on Thursday with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis. The top seed went level with Roger Federer for career victories at the tournament, still 25 behind Rafael Nadal's all-time best. Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and chasing an 18th Grand Slam title, will face Colombian lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan, ranked 153, for a place in the Last 16.

Breezy win

"It was difficult for Ricardas in the third set as he had an injury and couldn't move very well," said Djokovic whose quickfire 83-minute win was eased by his opponent needing treatment on a back injury after the second set. "But I felt good just as I did in the first round and I want to continue like that." Djokovic also only dropped five games in his first round match against Mikael Ymer who likened facing the Serb to a snake killing its prey.

Shapovalov dumped

Meanwhile, ninth seed Denis Shapovalov crashed out in the second round following a 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 loss to Roberto Carballes Baena. Spanish World No. 101 Carballes Baena prevailed after a five-hour battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen to set up a clash with 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the Last 32.

Dimitrov downed Slovakia's Andrej Martin 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to reach the third round for a fourth successive year.

