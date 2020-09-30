French Open: Novak Djokovic says, I remain motivated
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic insists he's in good touch and enjoying himself on the French Open clay after beating Sweden's Mikael Ymer 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 in Rd 1
Novak Djokovic's bid to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice got off to a straightforward start on Tuesday at Roland Garros as a 'double bounce' row prompted calls for video replays to be introduced in tennis. World No. 1 Djokovic, returning to Grand Slam action for the first time since his US Open disqualification, eased past Sweden's Mikael Ymer, ranked 80, in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 6-3. It was his 32nd win in 33 matches in 2020 and kept him on course for a second French Open title following his 2016 triumph, and 18th career major.
"It's always a pleasure to return to Paris on Philippe Chatrier, this important court. The atmosphere is a little different this year with few fans but I remain motivated to win the title," said Djokovic, only one of two men to have defeated 12-time champion Rafael Nadal in 15 years in Paris. Djokovic, who suffered no immediate hangover from his US Open controversy by quickly wrapping up a record 36th Masters title in Rome on the eve of Roland Garros, next faces Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis.
Djokovic, 33, is in the second round for a record-equalling 16th time, matching Guillermo Vilas and Nadal.
