French Open: Rafael Nadal can't wait to show up at Roland Garros

tennis

Nadal defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 for a record 34rd Masters, leaving his vanquished foe to label the Spaniard as "the number one favourite for Roland Garros"

Spain's Rafael Nadal with the Italian Open trophy at Rome on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Defending French Open champion Rafael Nadal said on Sunday he can't wait to hit the clay courts of Roland Garros after claiming his first title this season and ninth Italian Open trophy.

Nadal defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 for a record 34rd Masters, leaving his vanquished foe to label the Spaniard as "the number one favourite for Roland Garros".

"I am going to be there with time enough, as always," said Nadal, 32, who wants to capture a 12th trophy in Paris. "I'm going to repeat my normal routines. For sure I can't wait to be there and have the feeling, see the stadium, watch all the new great things that Roland Garros is doing," the 17-time Grand Slam winner said of the rebuilt Philippe Chatrier Centre Court.

"I saw a picture. Looks great. Still open, still not closed. Is a different stadium, but the feeling probably will not be very different. This year, I don't see a big difference. The wind is going to be the same as always. Court is still big." His first title this season, and particularly on his favourite clay surface, is a huge boost for the Spaniard.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates