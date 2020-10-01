French Open: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem breeze into third round

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Mackenzie McDonald of the US during their men's singles second round tennis match on Day 4 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Pic/AFP

Rafael Nadal, the 12-time Roland Garros champion, completed another overwhelming show at the ongoing French Open as he registered a straight-sets win No. 236 Mackenzie McDonald to progress to the next round.

On Wednesday, the 'King of Clay' defeated McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 in just one hour and 40 minutes to improve his record at the clay court grand slam to 95-2.

"I am very happy," Nadal said after his triumph as per the ATP Tour website. "(It) will be another difficult match against Travaglia or Nishikori. I hope to play a good level. It's always very special to play here in Paris, especially here on Court Philippe-Chatrier, so I'm very happy to play another time," he added.

Second seed Nadal will now face Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the round of 32. The latter survived a five-set thriller against Japan's Nishikori Kei to advance 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2.

In the other men's singles clash, newly-crowned US Open champio extended his winning streak to nine matches, defeating American qualifier Jack Sock 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in two hours and 22 minutes. He will next face No. 28 seed Casper Ruud.

Meanwhile, in women's singles, top seed Simona Halep beat her fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4 to book a spot in the third round, while third seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine overcame defeated Mexican qualifier Renata Zarazua 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 to keep on track for her maiden Grand Slam title.

