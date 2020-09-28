French Open: Rafael Nadal eyes record-equaling 20th Grand Slam to level with Roger Federer

The ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal will aim to move level with Roger Federer’s tally of 20 titles when the French Open 2020, that is aired on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar, was underway in an unfamiliar setting on September 27th from 2.30 pm onwards. The Spaniard, who skipped the US Open is considered hot favourite to win a record extending 13th title at Roland Garros. Nadal enters the court on Sunday to face the Belarusian, Egor Gerasimov.

Federer is out with a knee injury, but top seed Novak Djokovic and wildcard Andy Murray are in the fray. Meanwhile, in the women’s singles, Serena Williams relaunches her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Without Federer in the tournament, it’s a great chance for Nadal and Djokovic to close in on the Swiss legend in their race to finish with the most Grand Slam men's singles titles. Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem, this year’s US Open champ, heads to a tournament as a big contender. The Austrian has reached the final in Paris past two years and would want to win this to add to his titles as well.

The women’s draw will miss defending champion Ash Barty and US Open 2020 champion Naomi Osaka. Serena Williams will continue her effort in making the record for the highest number of Grand Slam wins with her possible 24th win. With Naomi Osaka out of the picture, it will be interesting to see if Williams, an experienced player, can cement her position on the winning podium. However, viewers & fans can expect the adrenalin pumping as 2018 winner Simona Halep hits the court against the Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo. Expectations from Halep are high after her wonderful Italian Open win. Likely to feature will be Halep’s fellow two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka, who has been in great form this summer and could well match her run to the semi-finals from 2013.

Catch the best of tennis action in the French Open from 27th September 2020 onwards at 02:30 PM, exclusively on Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar

