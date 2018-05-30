French Open: Serena Williams wins on comeback after daughter's birth

Serena, 36, downed Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to register her first victory at the majors since her 2017 Australian Open triumph



Serena Williams celebrates her Round One win over Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova in Paris yesterday. Pic/AFP

Serena Williams made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis which was as memorable as her body-hugging black catsuit when she reached the Roland Garros second round yesterday. Serena, 36, downed Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 to register her first victory at the majors since her 2017 Australian Open triumph.

"I missed Roland Garros so much, I missed the battle," Williams, the 2002, 2013 and 2015 champion in Paris, said after playing her first clay court match since finishing runner-up to Garbine Muguruza in the 2016 final on the same Philippe Chatrier Court.

"I couldn't play last year. I had a baby but I am so happy to be back. "It's been two years since I played here. It wasn't easy but I have been training really hard. I feel good and just so happy to be back here." Williams, the winner of an Open era record 23 Grand Slam titles, had arrived at Roland Garros with just four matches under her belt in 2018. The last time she had been spotted on a court was in a first-round loss to Naomi Osaka in Miami in March.

Having been off the tour to give birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in September, many in the sport wondered if Williams would still be a contender at the majors especially with her ranking at 451. However, she gave a stinging response to the doubters yesterday even if her win over the 70th-ranked Pliskova tested the American.

Arriving on Philippe Chatrier Court in a black catsuit, offset with a pinkish-red waistband, Williams saved a break point in the 12th game to send the opener into a tiebreak. Williams then trailed 0/3 before eventually taking the set when Pliskova, who had never won a match at the tournament in three previous visits, put a forehand wide.

3

No. of French Open titles won by Serena Williams

