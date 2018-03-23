Friday Fertility Fundas: What is my likelihood of getting pregnant with IVF treatment

Here are expert answers to your most private fertility-related questions

Fertility is a topic that most people shy away from talking about. But when it comes to burning questions that you are just too shy to ask someone face to face, we have the answers for you; answered by our expert Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Consultant, IVF and Reproductive Surgery, Cocoon Fertility

Q. 1 What is my likelihood of getting pregnant with IVF treatment?

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) can help overcome various types of infertility related issues that couples face while trying for a baby. It involves a complex series of procedures (ovulation induction, egg retrieval, sperm retrieval, fertilization and embryo transfer), used to assist with the conception of a child. However not everyone requires IVF treatment. IVF is considered as the first line of treatment for indications such as blocked tubes, advanced stage endometriosis, male factor infertility, poor ovarian reserve etc. In other cases, IVF may be recommended only when other fertility related treatments are not able to achieve conception.

From a purely biological perspective, it's best to try to start a family before the woman becomes 35 years old. Men can remain fertile for much longer than women. Male fertility also declines with age but this happens more gradually into their 50s.

For each embryo transfer done, where a woman’s own eggs were used, chance for a baby is around 40% in her late 20s, around 30% until late thirties, there after around 10-15 % till the age of 43. Pregnancy rates depend on the age of the egg and hence older women who have donor egg treatments will have the success rate of the donor’s age group. IVF success rate for women in the over 40 age group, with their own eggs, remains very low despite advances in treatments over the last decade.

Chances of success are also better if you were pregnant with the same partner previously. Any history of miscarriage will slightly reduce the chances of success.

Cause of infertility also has an impact on IVF success e.g. high number of abnormal sperm or uterine cavity abnormalities etc. will decrease the likelihood of success. Factors that affect quality of egg like endometriosis also have a negative impact. Where both male and female factor are present, chances are lower. The longer the length of infertility, lower will be the chances.

It is best to consult an expert for fertility evaluation and future course of treatment.

Also read: I Am Not Able To Conceive, Which Doctor Should I Visit First?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates