Friends kill minor boy after he resists their attempt to sodomise him

crime

The accused are aged 19 and 20 years and are apparently friends with the victim. They were arrested on Sunday in Charthawal town, said a station officer

Representational Pic

In another case of shocking crimes, two persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after they allegedly murdered a 12-year-old boy after he resisted their attempt to sodomise him, police said Monday.



The accused are aged 19 and 20 years and are apparently friends with the victim. They were arrested on Sunday in Charthawal town, Station House Officer Sube Singh said.

According to the officer, the incident was reported on February 26 when the body of the boy was found in a sugarcane field here. He further added that the victim had gone out with the accused and did not return home.



Singh said the accused duo confessed that they strangulated the boy when he tried to resist the assault.

In another case of crimes against minors, four persons allegedly tried to break into a house in Palamau district and attempting to kidnap a girl last Thursday. Police said that all the accused were arrested after the alleged abduction bid was foiled.

All the four-person were nabbed by other inmates of the house and raised an alarm, following which angry villagers roughed up the gang. The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

Inputs from PTI

