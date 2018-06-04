Friends moment to be recreated for real

Jennifer Aniston to apparently be maid of honour as Courteney Cox weds Johnny McDaid



Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly set to take on the maid of honour duties when Courteney Cox marries Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, just like her character Rachel does for Cox's Monica in Friends. The co-stars have remained close over the years and Cox is said to have asked Aniston to take on the big role on her wedding day because she "wouldn't want to walk down the aisle" with anyone else.

A source reportedly told an international website, "Courteney and Jennifer are thick as thieves and they have got even closer in recent months. Courteney wouldn't want to walk down the aisle without Jennifer by her side."



Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox

Cox and McDaid began dating in 2013, with an engagement following in 2014. They were introduced by their mutual friend Ed Sheeran, who Cox previously revealed is likely to perform at the wedding.

"We are grateful to Ed for introducing us. I can't imagine him not playing something at the wedding," she had told a publication. The pair is set to tie the knot in McDaid's home in Derry, before having a second ceremony in Malibu. Agencies

