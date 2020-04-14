From Aasif Sheikh to Gracy Singh, this is how celebrities will bring in the Ambedkar Jayanti

Every year, April 14 is observed as Ambedkar Jayanti, to celebrate the birth of one of most exceptional leaders in Indian history, who rallied a revolution and became a voice to reckon with – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Reverently called 'Babasaheb', his life and legacy have been an inspiration for many. This Ambedkar Jayanti, &TV launches the Ek Desh Ek Awaaz initiative, to pay a special tribute to Babasaheb and his vision of a unified India. As a part of this initiative, the channel urges everyone to come together for Bheem Vandana and pay special homage to Babasaheb on April 14 at 8:00 pm only on &TV.

Considered as the architect of the Indian constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was a leader par excellence and whose legacy is unparalleled. He believed that the only way India could foster national unity and stability was through instating a unified code of One Nation One Constitution.

Here's what television artists had to say about the great man who charted the course of the country, to become a nation unified by one constitution.

Prasad Jawade says "Dr B.R. Ambedkar laid the foundation of a unified India by bringing millions of Indians under the ambit of one nation and one constitution. His teachings and philosophy still resonate with the Indians across the country, even today. As we celebrate the 129th birth anniversary of Babasaheb on April 14th, I urge everyone to come forward and join us in paying a special tribute to him at 8:00 pm on &TV.'

Neha Joshi says "Babasaheb truly was a visionary leader. Today, the way our nation has progressed, a lot of credit goes to him. He not only brought people together but also got them to take collective action towards all forms of suppression. On Ambedkar Jayanti, let us all come together to pay our respect to Babasaheb at 8:00 pm on April 14th on &TV."

Jagannath Nivangune says, "Dr Ambedkar was truly a leader par excellence. His work has touched and impacted the lives of all Indians. On Ambedkar Jayanti, I urge everyone to join us at &TV to pay a special tribute to Babasaheb at 8:00 pm."

Sneha Wagh says, "Babasaheb has been an inspiration to many. His ability to challenge and mobilize a revolution that redefined the democracy for the Indian soil made him one of the greatest leaders of our times. Let us collectively come together to pay a special homage to him - Dr B.R. Ambedkar at 8:00 pm on &TV on Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14th."

Rohitashv Gour says, "Dr B. R. Ambedkar was a great visionary leader. His only dream was to make our country as one unified nation through various social and economic reforms and of course through the writing of the Indian constitution. On Ambedkar Jayanti, I urge all the citizens to come together at 8:00 pm on April 14th on &TV to pay a special tribute to this prolific leader and social reformer – Dr B.R. Ambedkar."

Aasif Sheikh says, "I have grown up reading stories of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and his fight for equality has had a great influence on me. Dr Ambedkar has been the most powerful advocate of equality and fraternity in modern India. On Babasaheb's birth anniversary, I request all my fans and viewers to join us at 8:00 pm on &TV to pay a special tribute to Babasaheb for his immense contribution to this nation."

Gracy Singh says, "Babasaheb is one of the most prominent voices in Indian history. Be it his fight for equality, women empowerment, or his involvement in the reformation of education; he has impacted the lives of every Indian. As we honour Babasaheb through our special tribute at 8:00 pm on &TV, I urge everyone to join me in this initiative to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti."

Yogesh Tripathi says, "Dr Ambedkar envisaged our society as one based on liberty, equality and fraternity. It takes great vision and belief to bring about social and economic reforms that touched so many lives. Few other leaders could unite the nation the way Babasaheb did. Let all of us collectively come together to pay a special tribute to this great leader at 8:00 pm on &TV on Ambedkar Jayanti."

So, let us unite to pay a special tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar through Ek Desh Ek Awaaz initiative at 8:00 pm to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti only on &TV.

