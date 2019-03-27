From Akhilesh Yadav to Rajnath Singh, here's how politicians reacted to Mission Shakti

national

The Prime Minister said India has enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, and navigation

Akhilesh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Wednesday and said that India has shot down an LEO satellite by an anti-satellite missile. The operation was conducted under Mission Shakti and was completed in three minutes.

India thus joined a group of three countries, the US, Russia and China. Many politicians took to social networking site Twitter to share their views. Here are some of the tweets.

Akhilesh Yadav gave credit to ISRO for the mission.

Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground — #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity — by pointing at the sky.



Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro — this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 27, 2019

The successful execution of #MissionShakti is a proud, powerful, historical moment for us.



Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, today we have become a formidable space power with proven Anti-Satellite Missile capability



Many congrats @DRDO_India & all Indians! — Chowkidar Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 27, 2019

Congratulations to ISRO and entire team shakti for giving this proud moment to country. Now India is 4th country of the world having anti satellite missile after the success of #MissionShakti.This is a landmark day for registering our nation's presence as space power. — Chowkidar Arun Singh (@ArunSinghbjp) March 27, 2019

Under the able leadership of PM @narendramodi, team @DRDO_India has achieved a remarkable & historic feat. I am feeling proud that #MissionShakti has been successfully conducted making India, the only 4th nation with capability to destroy low orbit satellite using A-SAT missile. — Chowkidar Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 27, 2019

PM @narendramodi announces success of the historic #MissionShakti. India has just shot down a low orbit live satellite. India has now entered the Super League. Congratulations, India!! — Chowkidar Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) March 27, 2019

Congratulations to @DRDO_India & @isro scientists on the success of ‘Mission Shakti’. The success of this mission will help in strengthening India’s defence capabilities. We are proud that our Space & Defence prog has touched unprecedented heights with this glorious achievement. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 27, 2019

An important milestone for us! Under the dynamic leadership of PM @narendramodi, India is a space superpower. Congratulations to all #MissionShakti DRDO scientists for achieving this breakthrough that significantly enhances India’s security and technical capabilities. Jai Hind! https://t.co/sJIl1vo0B2 — Chowkidar Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) March 27, 2019

The Prime Minister said India has enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, and navigation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates