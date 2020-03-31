Search

From Akshay Kumar to Prabhas, this is how much celebrities have donated to the PM-CARES Fund

Updated: Mar 31, 2020, 08:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, and a whole lot of celebrities have made massive contributions to the PM-CARES Fund. Have a look at all of them!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Accounts/Akshay Kumar and Prabhas
In a fantastic and respectable, and also much-needed initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has asked all of us to make our contributions to the PM-CARES Fund to financially help all the people who are grappling with the pandemic of Coronavirus across the country. And Bollywood celebrities have begun making their contributions.

One of the first few actors to come out was Akshay Kumar, who made a staggering contribution of Rs 25 crores and stunned everyone. This is the biggest amount an actor has made so far and people on social media cannot stop showering their respect for the actor.

This is what he had written:

Next in line comes Bhushan Kumar, the honcho of T-Series. Given he's one of the most influential and successful personalities of the industry, his contribution couldn't have been any less. His amount was Rs 11 crores. Have a look at his tweet:

Kartik Aaryan, the Gen-Next Star, also came forward to make his contribution of Rs 1 crore:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also made their donation but didn't reveal the amount. But Zoom has stated it was Rs 3 crores. Take a look at the actress' tweet right here:

South Superstar Prabhas also did his bit and fans praised him for doing so. Here is what one of them posted:

Rajkummar Rao stayed away from revealing the amount in his tweet and he also met with a lot of respect for the same. Here is his tweet:

One of the most heartening initiatives came from Salman Khan, who decided to financially support over 25,000 wage workers of the Hindi film industry. It's being said he would directly transfer the amount to their bank accounts. Now that's what we call a true gentleman.

Maniesh Paul didn't stay behind and took to his Twitter account to announce his share of contribution of Rs 20 lakhs as well. Check it out:

Varun Dhawan is one of the biggest stars and one of the highest-paid actors among the young guns of Bollywood, so his share of the contribution couldn't have been skipped, here is his tweet about the same:

And lastly, Shilpa Shetty tweeted how much she and her hubby Raj Kundra would be donating. Take a look:

Well, we are waiting for more names to come out in the coming days! Let's wait and watch!

