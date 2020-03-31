From Akshay Kumar to Prabhas, this is how much celebrities have donated to the PM-CARES Fund

In a fantastic and respectable, and also much-needed initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has asked all of us to make our contributions to the PM-CARES Fund to financially help all the people who are grappling with the pandemic of Coronavirus across the country. And Bollywood celebrities have begun making their contributions.

One of the first few actors to come out was Akshay Kumar, who made a staggering contribution of Rs 25 crores and stunned everyone. This is the biggest amount an actor has made so far and people on social media cannot stop showering their respect for the actor.

This is what he had written:

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Next in line comes Bhushan Kumar, the honcho of T-Series. Given he's one of the most influential and successful personalities of the industry, his contribution couldn't have been any less. His amount was Rs 11 crores. Have a look at his tweet:

Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³@PMOIndia @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/mBBhuVgW1t — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) March 29, 2020

Kartik Aaryan, the Gen-Next Star, also came forward to make his contribution of Rs 1 crore:

It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a Nation.

Whatever I am, whatever money I’ve earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs. 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

I URGE all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» https://t.co/AzTT3lWHtr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 30, 2020

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also made their donation but didn't reveal the amount. But Zoom has stated it was Rs 3 crores. Take a look at the actress' tweet right here:

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

South Superstar Prabhas also did his bit and fans praised him for doing so. Here is what one of them posted:

Rajkummar Rao stayed away from revealing the amount in his tweet and he also met with a lot of respect for the same. Here is his tweet:

It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai HindðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 29, 2020

One of the most heartening initiatives came from Salman Khan, who decided to financially support over 25,000 wage workers of the Hindi film industry. It's being said he would directly transfer the amount to their bank accounts. Now that's what we call a true gentleman.

Maniesh Paul didn't stay behind and took to his Twitter account to announce his share of contribution of Rs 20 lakhs as well. Check it out:

I take a pledge to donate 20lakhs from my savings to the PM-CARES fund...its time to be there for everyone... @narendramodi ji.. JAI HINDðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» https://t.co/nFRHSJYg8n — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) March 29, 2020

Varun Dhawan is one of the biggest stars and one of the highest-paid actors among the young guns of Bollywood, so his share of the contribution couldn't have been skipped, here is his tweet about the same:

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

And lastly, Shilpa Shetty tweeted how much she and her hubby Raj Kundra would be donating. Take a look:

For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit.@TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia https://t.co/A0p2sAbGs8 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 29, 2020

Well, we are waiting for more names to come out in the coming days! Let's wait and watch!

