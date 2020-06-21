From child actor to Penguin: Keerthy Suresh's journey through her films

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most talented actresses in the country. Her acting and screen presence have added to her popularity in the south film industry. Keerthy has portrayed some of the most brilliant characters across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. She started her career as a child actor when she was just 7-years-old and has been in the industry for more than a decade now. Here are some of her most memorable movies that perfectly highlight Keerthy's journey till now:

Pilots

Keerthy was seven when she appeared as herself in this Malayalam movie starring Suresh Gopi. Pilots was released in 2000 and Keerthy gave us a glimpse of the girl who would go on to become a superstar in the next 20 years!

Geethanjali

Keerthy's debut movie after her first stint as a child actor saw stupendous success and audience reception. Starring alongside Malayalam film industry's superstar Mohan Lal, Keerthy played the role of Geetha and Anjali in this highly successful horror movie. She also received the Best Debut Female Actor award for this film.

Nenu Sailaja

To be very honest, it's not just Hari who fell for Sailaja at first sight, we all did! Keerthy's portrayal of a girl next door was so perfect that this movie is a favourite amongst the audience and critics alike!

Mahanati

Regarded as a defining movie of her career, Mahanati saw Keerthy playing Savitri, a popular actress who ruled the south Indian film industry in the 50s and 60s. Garnering unequivocal support from the audience and the industry, the movie received numerous awards and accolades. Need we say more?

Penguin

Keerthy's movie has started to receive praise from across the country. A psychological thriller, Penguin's recently launched trailer gives a sneak-peak into Keerthy's unmatched acting skills that send a chill down everyone's spines as she sets on a journey to find her child through a dark forest.

Catch Keerthy's latest movie Penguin on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, as she embarks on a dangerous journey.

Watch the trailer of the movie here:

