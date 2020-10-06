From cowgirl to karate kid, Manu Bhaker is kicking it during lockdown

India’s teenage champion pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, 18, posted this picture to her 50,000 Twitter followers with the message: “It’s okay not to have any plans. I never planned anything and hence had no expectations which I believe lead me to where I am today. Accept the changes and you’ll bloom.” Take a look at the post below.

Bhaker’s yellow belt in karate should come as no surprise for her fans considering she used the Coronavirus-caused lockdown since March to learn many new skills that included riding a bike and horse-riding among others.

Months ago in June, the multiple-time ISSF World Cup gold medal-winning shooter uploaded a picture on social media while trying her hand at horse riding. “The only feeling that I can’t explain,” Manu captioned the picture.

Manu Bhaker hails from Jhajjar district in Haryana. At the 2018 ISSF World Cup, the 18-year-old pistol shooter represented India and won two gold medals. Manu also became the youngest Indian sports star to win a gold medal att he ISSF World Cup. Manu Bhaker has won a total of 8 gold medals in World Cup, 1 gold medal at Commonwealth Games, 2 gold medals at the Asian Championships, 1 gold and silver at Youth Olympic Games.

