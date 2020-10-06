Search

From cowgirl to karate kid, Manu Bhaker is kicking it during lockdown

Updated: 06 October, 2020 09:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Bhaker's yellow belt in karate should come as no surprise for her fans considering she used the Coronavirus-caused lockdown to learn many new skills that included riding a bike and horse-riding

Picture Courtesy/ Manu Bhaker
India’s teenage champion pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, 18, posted this picture to her 50,000 Twitter followers with the message: “It’s okay not to have any plans. I never planned anything and hence had no expectations which I believe lead me to where I am today. Accept the changes and you’ll bloom.” Take a look at the post below.

Bhaker’s yellow belt in karate should come as no surprise for her fans considering she used the Coronavirus-caused lockdown since March to learn many new skills that included riding a bike and horse-riding among others.

Months ago in June, the multiple-time ISSF World Cup gold medal-winning shooter uploaded a picture on social media while trying her hand at horse riding. “The only feeling that I can’t explain,” Manu captioned the picture.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The only feeling that I can’t Explain ðÂÂÂ #cowgirl #horse #horselife #marwarihorse #Rohtak #haryana @ajitnandal

A post shared by Manu Bhaker (@bhakermanu) onJun 7, 2020 at 1:35am PDT

Manu Bhaker hails from Jhajjar district in Haryana. At the 2018 ISSF World Cup, the 18-year-old pistol shooter represented India and won two gold medals. Manu also became the youngest Indian sports star to win a gold medal att he ISSF World Cup. Manu Bhaker has won a total of 8 gold medals in World Cup, 1 gold medal at Commonwealth Games, 2 gold medals at the Asian Championships, 1 gold and silver at Youth Olympic Games.

First Published: 06 October, 2020 08:44 IST

