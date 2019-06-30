From crab to a shark, wildlife yoga for kids

sunday-mid-day

Teach your kids about wildlife though yoga

Sabrina Merchant, a certified yoga professional started Li'l Yogis in December 2018, thanks to her six-year-old daughter. She wanted her daughter to start young and learn yoga with her. Soon, she started innovating on ways to make yoga fun for kids, and now, teaches a few things about nature while at it.

Merchant will be hosting a three-day-long animal yoga workshop for kids. She says, "With the help of yoga, I will be covering various habitats such as the rainforest, underwater life, African wildlife. To do this, I will be using a fact book with pictures to help the kids understand what the animal looks like."

The session will begin with breathing exercises, followed by stretching and yoga poses. The kids will end the class with guided meditation. Merchant explains, "With the help of the fact book, I design a story to let the kids understand the environment better." The course will cover one habitat per day. She says, "On the marinelife yoga day, I would make the kids imagine that they are cycling to the beach and show pictures of marine animals. This would be their cue for trying out various yoga poses — including the crab pose and shark pose."

When: 8, 9, 10 July, 11 am to 12 pm

Where: Li'l Yogis, Bandra West

Cost: Rs 1,800 for three sessions

