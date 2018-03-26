From florals to fringes: Welcome summer with these latest fashion trends

Now that we are done packing our winter stuff, it's time to gear up and welcome the new season with some latest fashion trends

The 2018 spring summer fashion trends are a fab mix of pastels, florals, sequins, fringes, ruffles, checks and definitely fun and bold colours.

Prep your wardrobe as Monica Oswal, Executive Director, Monte Carlo suggests you to stock up your closet with apparels in advance and unleash your up-to-date look this spring summer.

Sequins

Sequins and sparkles will be a hit this spring and summer. In fashion industry, glitter always prevails. Pair up a sequins top with pair of legging for a day glam disco look or a A-line skirt to have an alluring boho outfit. Choose from shades of gold, silver to pair up with darker tones likes blue and black or experiment with bold colours such as red, orange and magenta and pair them up with a light shade scarf or a jacket.

Pastels

Pastels will be the best pick for spring wardrobe. Add on the pale hues from yellow, purple, green, pink and orange. The shades are delicate yet they can give a strong look. These ice-cream shades go great in the sunny days, as they have cool undertones. Play around with pastel colour palette to have the quirky yet serene look.

Vintage Florals

Florals have been on top of the charts for years, but this 2018 spring summer collection brings in the vintage florals. It is a trend that was once worn in 40s and 50s and it¿s back this season. Wear a maxi or a midi dress or pair up a midi skirt in this vintage print with a solid blouse for a great surefire seller look, or pair up a floral top with a denim jacket and spread some spring vibes. One can also carry accessories in the floral prints such as scarf, mobile covers, bags or shoes.

Heritage Checks

These summer plaids are best for the formal wear. Wear a floaty feminine business suit in the heritage check pattern. It¿s comfortable yet a subtle option for an official meeting. Pair up a linen shirt with a plaid pencil skirt or trouser. Check shirts can also be opted for daily wear options and can be paired up with a scarf to pep up the look.

Fringing

Fringes are back this season, but with a sophisticated touch. Last season fringes were bold and festive. This summer fringes have an empowered appeal to it. Fringe skirts and dresses are perfect for an evening or a cocktail. Style them up with a stiletto or ankle tie-up wedges or add a hint of accessory, such as cocktail ring or an elegant pair of earrings.

Bold Colours

This summer is all about going bold with the bright and vibrant shades. From primary shades to neon accents, this season has spring bold hues. Experiment with bright pinks, yellows, reds, blues and more, wear them with monochrome blocks or tone them down with neutral shades.

