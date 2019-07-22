From gritty to glam: Sacred Games 2's cast gets an image makeover

web-series

The second season of Sacred Games, the series that made the nation sit up and take notice, is all set to release on Netflix on August 15, 2019

Sacred Game 2

While the world awaits the second season of Sacred Games, one of the most groundbreaking shows to hit your screens in the recent past, Netflix presents the entire cast of the series in an all-new retro, edgy, and stylish look.

This glam shoot with the actors was conceptualized to channel the nostalgic '70s vibe of Mumbai, and the quintessential gangster's den that is oh-so Sacred Games. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny, and Jatin Sarna, these images showcase a metamorphosis of the actors' gritty on-screen personas into their ultra-glam, uber chic avatars. With the second season of the most-awaited series around the corner, a sneak peek into this shoot is bound to excite you even more.

Co-styled by celebrity stylists Tanya Ghavri and Mohit Rai, the mood board for this shoot was all about mix-and-match--the very essence of the '70s. Veering away from the characters' looks, but still staying true to the show's backdrop, Ghavri and Rai opted for a combination of suits, sneakers, sweaters, and jeans in floral geometric patterns.

Captured on lens by ace photographer Rohan Shrestha, this photoshoot brought the entire cast back together for the first time since the shooting of the series.

The quintessentially layered hero of our story, Saif Ali Khan aka Sartaj Singh, says, "Sacred Games Season 2 has been a very creative experience with some bright people putting their best foot forward, being as intelligent as they can, being as artistic as they can, and that's not an environment that you find every day. It pretty much picks up from where the season 1 ends. While season 1 set the stage, this season develops it further, and deals more with the inner workings of Sartaj's mind, personality, background, family, and father. It's a logical progression; there's a little more action, there's a little more speed and drama, and it's also when the whole sacred angle comes in."

The very flawed yet relatable Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui is excited for the audience to watch season 2, and rightfully so. He says "In the first season, the challenge was dealing with the situations that I faced as an actor, because I wasn't aware of what my journey would be like in the second season. The situations my character faces in both seasons are different, so we had to keep adapting accordingly. Of course, we try to put our best foot forward always. In this season, the way Ganesh Gaitonde talks and walks will remain the same, but the change in his surroundings will bring about an internal change in him."

The elusive Guruji is someone everyone is waiting for with bated breath. Intrigued by his own character, Pankaj Tripathi says, "Guruji is a well-read man, he has his own style of thinking, and much like many others, he too feels that his beliefs and thoughts are superior to others' and that his approach to life is the correct one."

Kalki Koechlin, one of the new entrants to the show, says about her role, "Batya is from a very conflicting background; her father is Jewish French and her mother is Palestinian, who had abandoned her as a teenager. You will see Batya's journey of transforming from a rebellious, angry teenager with a drug addiction to this very calm woman over the years, once she reaches Guruji's Ashram."

You may have seen Jojo in only one scene in season 1, but be prepared to be floored by her this season. Surveen Chawla, who plays this daredevil character, reveals, "Jojo is somebody who's not afraid of Gaitonde - she is just amazing. And in season 2, I think you're going to find out why. She has a tremendous impact on Gaitonde's life in every way."

Jatin Sarna, who became a household name as Bunty in the first season, says, "The second season will showcase a very different side of Bunty, one which you've not seen in season 1. You will have to wait and watch season 2, as there are many exciting things in store for the viewers."

Ranvir Shorey, the other fresh addition to the cast, is a self-proclaimed fan of the show and says, "When Vikram and Varun explained the character, I was excited to be a part of the series. It's a beautiful story, full of irony and poignancy. It is going to be a journey for the audience to get to know Shahid Khan."

Luke Kenny, whose portrayal of Malcolm in season 1, left shivers down the spine, shared, "In Season 2, we find out a lot more about Malcolm - who he is, where he comes from, and how he is connected to all this. And of course, there's Guruji who comes into play as well, which is really interesting."

