From Hrithik Roshan to Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood stars shower birthday wishes on Rajkummar Rao

As actor Rajkummar Rao celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, scores of Bollywood stars and his friends from the industry extended warm wishes on social media to make the day special.

Hrithik Roshan shared a heartwarming message for the birthday boy on Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday Raj, may you continue ruling our screens with your magic! Love & respect for you always @RajkummarRao. Keep shining."

Sharing an all smiles picture with Rao, actor Preity Zinta sent best wishes for the 'Stree' actor or his birthday over Twitter. She noted, "Happy Birthday @RajkummarRao. Wish you all things wonderful big and small today and always. Keep smiling, keep shining and keep entertaining us Always. Loads of love ."

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and noted that working with Rao has always memorable, as he shared a picture with birthday boy. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, @RajkummarRao!! Working with you has always been memorable! Here's to many more! Have a great year, wishing you all the love & luck!!"

By posting a monochromatic picture of the 'Queen' actor, Vicky Kaushal sent birthday wishes to Rao on Instagram Story.

Noting that the actor is the absolute best, Sanjana Sanghi extended birthday wishes to Rajkummar on Instagram Story.

Bhumi Pednekar posted to Instagram Story, a quirky throwback picture and extended birthday wishes noting, "Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao, aapko paida hone ki Badhai Do."

