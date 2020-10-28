From Kamathipura to British Raj, Alia Bhatt now to jet off to Hyderabad

In the first week of October, filmmaker SS Rajamouli called for action on his magnum opus RRR with Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr after an unforeseen break. It is heard that leading lady Alia Bhatt, who has been filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai, will head to Hyderabad next week to join the multi-lingual period drama. Set in the early 20th century, the film tells the tale of Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Rao Jr, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. Bhatt plays the love interest of the revolutionary, Raju.

"Alia had only one scene remaining when the pandemic forced the makers to call time on the project in March. Come the first week of November, she will shoot a major confrontation scene with NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan. The sequence sees the character of Bheem — who had coined the slogan 'Jal, jangal, zameen', thus asserting that people who live in the forest should have a right to its natural resources — having an ideological clash with Sitarama Raju and Alia's character. The scene was to be shot at a bungalow in Pune, but the plan has been changed post the pandemic," reveals a trade source.



Bhansali and SS Rajamouli

mid-day reached out to Bhatt's team, who remained unavailable for comment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news