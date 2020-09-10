From Kareena Kapoor to Huma Qureshi, stars extend birthday wishes to their 'Best co-star' Akshay Kumar

As the Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar rings in her 53rd birthday while shooting for his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland, his friends and co-stars from the industry made sure to extend some heart-warming birthday wishes over social media.

By posting a priceless throwback picture with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday wishes to her favourite co-star Akshay and penned a note on Instagram. She wrote, "This is how I know you... this is how I will always remember you... This is how I will keep reminding you that Lolo was your first co-star and you are my best co-star... you are and always will be nothing but the best. Happy birthday to the one and only Akshay Kumar ."

Akshay's 'Padman' co-star Sonam Kapoor shared an all smiles picture from their movie, and extended birthday wishes to the actor. "Happy happy birthday @akshaykumar have the best year... see you soooon!," she noted alongside the special post on Instagram.

By sharing a throwback picture, his 'Brothers' co-star, Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture to his Instagram Story-- where Akshay is seen striking a boxing pose alongside him. He further shared a clip hanging on a bus alongside the birthday boy and noted, "Always fun hanging out with the birthday boy. Happy birthday Akshay Kumar."



Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar. Pic courtesy/Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram account

Kiara Advani posted a throwback picture on her Instagram Story and extended birthday wishes to her 'Laxxmi Bomb' co-star Akshay.



Pic courtesy/Kiara Advani's Instagram account

By noting down the things learnt by her 'Naam Shabana' co-star, Taapsee Pannu penned a message to Akshay on Instagram story. She wrote, "Work frequency toh seekh li hai, bas now aiming at learning the calm and patience from you. Happy birthday sir Akshay Kumar."



Pic courtesy/Taapsee Pannu's Instagram account

Sharing a throwback picture with Akshay captured in Dubai, Parineeti Chopra sent birthday wishes to the 'favourite co-star' Akshay on Instagram. Along with the post, she penned a heartwarming note that read, "Happy bday to my FAVOURITE co-star and human being! You set new standards in humility, discipline and work ethic everyday. (Using this opportunity to share this epic throwback of us!!) @akshaykumar."

Thanking Akshay for being the best co-star ever, Huma Qureshi extended birthday wishes to her 'Bell Bottom' co-actor and noted, "You Inspire @akshaykumar. Thank you sir for being the best co-star ever! The most hardworking patient smiling positive laughing human being I know .. #happybirthday #best."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever