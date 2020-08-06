From Lagaan to La La Land! Ashutosh Gowariker roped in by Hollywood to helm international musical series?

Amid the current grim situation, there's good news coming in from Los Angeles. It is heard that filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been roped in by Hollywood studio Alcon Entertainment — that has made Blade Runner 2049 (2017), The Blind Side (2009) and PS I Love You (2007), among others — to helm a musical series, thus marking his first international project.

A source reveals that the director was in talks with the production house over the past two years. "After watching his Oscar-nominated film Lagaan and the majestic Jodhaa Akbar, the top brass at the studio felt he had the sensibilities to helm the big-budget musical drama. The deal was recently sealed. Gowariker and his team are fine-tuning the story that will be shot across India and the US. Due to the crisis, the recce is on hold. The team, however, has begun casting and will lock the leads in the coming months." Having previously worked with Hugh Jackman, Sandra Bullock and Johnny Depp, among others, the studio is in discussion with a few notable actors for the venture.

