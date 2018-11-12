From lawyer to musician - that's Angad Katari!

things-to-do

Ahead of his gig, we figure what made lawyer Angad Katari swap professions and choose music full-time

Angad Katari

For 24-year-old percussionist-turned-guitarist and singer-songwriter Angad Katari, music has always been a part of his life, even though he comes from a family of lawyers. After completing five years at law school, he suddenly declared music as his career choice. Given two years to accomplish making a living via his passion, Delhi-based Katari is now going to be playing in Mumbai as a part of a short India tour.

But just like law, even music, it seems is hereditary. "My maternal grandmother taught the harmonium," says Katari. It's an instrument he started tinkering with at the age of six. His mother also played the sitar when she was young, while Katari turned to music when he started playing percussions instruments for his school orchestra.

It was only at Amity University in Noida that he picked up the guitar, and the decision to give music a 100 per cent. "I used to jam on the guitar with friends in college, and I started writing my own songs," recalls Karati. The first was on being 'friendzoned' at the age of 20. And this is after he had stopped playing drums, disheartened at the way his previous group disbanded. By 2016, he was recording his new album, and started losing interest in law. "My parents were very supportive. And once I started earning money via music without any formal training, they were satisfied," he says.

But it is difficult to make ends meet given how little independent musicians earn, Katari admits. "The pay, especially in the indie scene is low and the audience is on the linear side. See, six out of 10 people would rather opt for cover gigs, which is taking the more commercial route. Another big option is to organise tours because no venue pays for your travel or stay," he adds.

While peppy melodies aid Katari's darker lyrical creative, his music is reminiscent of Damien Rice and Ben Howard, or at least strains of it. "I play the guitar and sing along now. I can't play the drums and sing yet, though I want to."

While Katari will be playing a few new singles that he plans to release in the upcoming months in the city, he is also coming out with a Hindi EP in July next year. "People connect to Hindi songs more although I feel I'm more expressive in English. But I get a larger audience since Hindi is a language we all converse in," he signs off.

ON November 14, 8.30 pm onwards, November 15, 8.30 pm onwards, and November 17, 8 pm onwards

AT Independence Brewing Co, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West (November 14), The Finch, Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East (November 15), and The Revolver Club, Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim West (November 17)

CALL 26399065 (Independence Brewing Co)

FREE

