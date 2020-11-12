From Manoj Bajpayee to Anushka Sharma, actors mourn the demise of Asif Basra

Asif Basra, who was known for films like Jab We Met, Krrish 3, Ek Villain, and was also seen this year in the web series Paatal Lok, passed away today, November 12.

He allegedly died by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog. The incident took place at 11:30 am today, and the police received a call around 12:30 pm. The body has been sent for post-mortem and cops are investigating the reason for the suicide, Vimukt Ranjan, superintendent of police Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh confirmed to mid-day.

After the news came out, celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their condolences. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and paid her last respects, have a look right here:

Manoj Bajpayee took to his Twitter account and this is what he had to write- "What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!" [SIC]

Swara Bhasker couldn't believe that the actor was no more, this is what she had to write:

Tony Kakkar wrote- "So sad to hear about untimely death of great actor. Huge loss." [SIC]

Karanvir Bohra shared a picture of the actor and shared his thoughts on his unfortunate demise:

This is so so sad.... Rest in peace brother #AsifBasra pic.twitter.com/F7ehIfFMa2 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) November 12, 2020

Divya Dutta also tweeted and this is what she had to say- "Terribly shocked to hear about @asifbasra s untimely demise. We shot togetger for #hostages2. Looked sucha happy free spirited man! And was Sucha fab actor!! Rip Asif. this is hard to digest." [SIC]

Nikitin Dheer, who worked with the actor in Sohail Khan's Freaky Ali in 2016, had this to write to express how he felt upon hearing the news:

Extremely shocked and shaken to hear about #AsifBasra.. I have worked with him in two films..always full of life.. Very very sad.. pic.twitter.com/vixyQp03pH — Nikitin Dheer (@nikitindheer) November 12, 2020

Sound designer Resul Pookutty tweeted- "I can't believe he is gone! RIP #asifbasra gone to soon! Great actor and great enthusiast!" [SIC]

As per the police, just before the alleged suicide, he had returned from a stroll in the locality along with his dog. No suicide note has been recovered. It has been learnt that Basra, who was under depression, was staying here with a British woman.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news