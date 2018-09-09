From mum's wardrobe! Janhvi Kapoor wears Sridevi's dupatta

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor even stuck to the same white kurta and pink dupatta combination with her hair let loose. Like mother, like daughter

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor

Remember when Janhvi Kapoor had stepped out in mum Sridevi's saree at the National Film awards ceremony? The newbiew looked beautiful in the traditional custom-made Manish Malhotra saree, which was worn by Sri at Telugu actor Ram Charan's wedding in 2012. Well, recently, Janhvi was seen wearing late mother's dupatta. The Dhadak actor even stuck to the same white kurta and pink dupatta combination with her hair let loose. Like mother, like daughter.

Sridevi, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, died due to accidental drowning in Dubai earlier this year. The late actor would have turned 55 today (August 13).

Just after a week of grappling with the news of her mother's demise, Janhvi opened up on social media with an emotional post that read: Love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Every morning, all that I would do was (wake up) with the hope that one day you'd be as proud of me as I was of you. But I promise I'll wake up every day with the same thought. Because you're here and I can feel you. (sic)

Meanwhile, the Switzerland authorities are planning to install a statue of late Sridevi, whose superhit movie Chandni was shot at the country's picturesque locations. Raj Kapoor's 1964 film Sangam was the first Indian film shot in Switzerland, which was followed by An Evening in Paris in 1967. Since then Bollywood made Switzerland their favourite shooting location paving way to cement the image of the country's alpine scenery as a romantic paradise for Indians.

