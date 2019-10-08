From one Bala to another, Akshay Kumar responds to Ayushmann's dance on Shaitan Ka Saala
This is what Akshay Kumar has to say on Ayushmann Khurrana's dance on the Shaitan Ka Saala song from Housefull 4.
On October 7, the makers of Housefull 4 unveiled the second song of the film, Shaitan Ka Saala, which showed Akshay Kumar as a 14th-century warrior, dancing like a maniac with a group of women. Inspired by Tony Montana's song, the track was amusing, thanks to the leading man's antics. And there was an actor who had his own quirky take on the song, and that is none other than Ayushmann Khurrana.
In case you weren't aware, Khurrana is also gearing up for a film called Bala, where his character battles baldness and the hilarious consequences that follow. Khurrana, with a bunch of men, danced on the song as nobody was watching and we couldn't help but hoot and whistle.
If you have missed the video, take a look here:
Kumar, just like us, was elated to see the actor's dance, or should we say tribute. This is what he had to say:
Waah Bala, kamaal kar daala! All the best brother ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ https://t.co/RcGgiTaqwf pic.twitter.com/SWlZ3zgZJq— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2019
Housefull 4 is releasing on October 25 whereas Bala opens in the cinemas on November 22. Two things that unite the films are baldness and the leading men's impeccable track record off late. Will they continue to spell their magic?
