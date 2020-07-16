From party animal to family man, Ryan Lochte is perfect husband to wife Kayla

America's Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte has revealed balancing duties of being an athlete and a father is not an easy task.

Ryan said people will get to see the real him, husband to Kyla Rae Reid and father to kids Caiden, three and daughter Liv, one, in his documentary, In Deep With Ryan Lochte.

He said he has changed completely post the 2016 Rio Games robbery scandal after which the USA Swimming body suspended him from all competitions for 10 months.



Kyla Rae Reid

"If I don't make the Olympic team, people won't see the change in me. In the documentary, you are going to see the real Ryan Lochte, not the party animal. I am a family man. That perfect husband. For me the hardest thing is juggling between being a top Olympian and a dad. I beat my body up at practice and when I come home, I have a boy that's all about playing with dad. I have to somehow get this energy and be like this super dad. Every day I come home and my kids are running towards the door and say, 'daddy'. It doesn't get better than this," Ryan recently said in an interview with People magazine.

