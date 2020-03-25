From quarantine plans to a witty reply on Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor indulges in a fun chat with fans!

Shahid Kapoor, just like all of us, is quarantined and at home. In two days, he has had two consecutive Instagram chats with his fans. And the last one cannot be missed at any cost! The questions ranged from his quarantine plans to his next film to what he has for dinner.

Well, let's talk about his wife Mira first. A user asked him if he would ever come on Aastha Channel, he replied- Mira Ke Girdhar Gopal. And we feel this is a rather witty way to mention your wife's name.

Have a look right here:

And here was Mira's Instagram story where he shared a video of herself and explained what love actually is in times of social distancing. She also shared her hubby's message with all of us in such troubled and tough times. Have a look:

Another user asked him what was his plans during this quarantine and isolation, this is what the actor had to say:

Well, given the lockdown across the country would remain till April 14, we are likely to see more such Instagram and Twitter chats with not only Shahid but a lot of other Bollywood and even Hollywood stars in the future. Coming back to Shahid, 2019 was arguably the best year of his career since he had the massive Kabir Singh to his credit.

It turned out to be the biggest solo success of his career and proved he was always here to stay. In a lot of his interviews, he has mentioned how he has been doing good work all along and has gone through highs and immense lows. Well, it seems this is his best time. Now, he's gearing up for Jersey that is all set to release on August 28 and then he'll give his fans an action film with Karan Johar.

