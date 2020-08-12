From school dropout to one of the top DJ's in India: Journey of DJ Felix from Kolkata

DJ Felix as we all know him now, was an aimless teenager who dropped out of school due to bad company. During his teenage years, he was into biking and night outs with no goals in life. He was a freak for hip hop music and started clubbing at a very young age. He was friends with all the people of the Kolkata night life. He used to recklessly spend his parents' money in clubbing and other such enjoyments.

After spending a couple of years living an aimless life, he was called by a resident DJ, who asked him why he doesn’t try DJ-ing. Felix laughed it out on the question as he was not interested in the same. But he was asked the same questions a couple of times more during clubbing and after this he thought of giving it a try. First time when he stepped into the game, he knew nothing about DJ-ing, but had enough knowledge of music. That time hip hop was just a genre for DJ’s to open the night with and later was kept aside. But Felix was into hip hop from his young days and hence he made it his forte during those days. He soon started downloading tracks and practicing in the club with the help of DJ’s there. He started enjoying it so even much that even when the clubs were shut, he used to reach there at 4pm, take the keys from the security and carried on with his practice. Soon he became a DJ and worked for free for various months before he was offered a salary, which was just 3000/-. Slowly he progressed and his salary increased to 5000/- and later to 7500/- He struggled a lot for 7-8 years after entering in to DJ-ing as a resident DJ. Quitting this job was the turning point in DJ Felix’s life. He did his first show in a club called Tantra for an event called Headroom where it was the first time actually people noticed him and he got a lot of appreciation from the people and even from his fellow DJs. That’s when he got known as a Hip Hop DJ and started getting events.

DJ Felix about his old days said, “During the time when people did not use social media, I grabbed hold of Facebook and started promoting myself there, with my photographs and videos from the events. Social media helped me gain a lot of fame in Kolkata, gave me a lot of events and finally I made my stand in this industry. I started upgrading from pen drive to performing in serato, using laptops & even connecting my iPad, then upgraded to SP1, then came a point when I started doing an audio video performance and it made me the first hip hop VDJ of Kolkata. I did not stop there and finally upgraded to turntables and started performing on turntables.”

After all this, events flowed in for DJ Felix and there came a time when he used to juggle between 3 events on the same night in the city. The city of Kolkata loved and supported Felix a lot and social media put him on the National Map of DJ-ing. This made a way for DJ Felix performing across the country and internationally as well. He has been a resident DJ of the famous club Roxy the Park.

DJ Felix performed in Dubai at Royal Ascot Rooftop and Headlines. He also performed at some major festivals like the Sunburn Reload, Mandala Music Festival, Dusk, Afterworld Music Festival, United Music Festival, Lantern Festival, Radiance, Uncultured Music Festivals and many more. He has also performed alongside Dj Ease, Honey Singh, Nucleya, Ashley Wallbridge, Master D, Grzly Adams, Teri Miko, Aqeel, Suketu, Ivan, Zaeden, Shahrule, EPR and various others. DJ Felix is now the Founder of “Hip Hop Sessions” which is Kolkata’s biggest Hip Hop event company and is currently handling the legendary club UG Reincarnated as a DJ / Artist Programmer & also a brand Manager.

