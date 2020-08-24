As 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are underway, people across the country have adapted themselves to the changing times brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak. Following similar footsteps, a 'COVID-19 hospital themed Ganesh pandal' has been set up in Maharashtra's Nagpur to spread awareness among the people.

‘COVID-19 hospital themed pandal’ in Nagpur offers tribute to frontline warriors https://t.co/zP5Uc3dDJu — NEWS LIVE (@NewsLiveGhy) August 24, 2020

The pandal is also set up to pay tribute to COVID warriors including doctors, nurses, police and municipal officers, who are helping the most to fight the pandemic.



With garland and stethoscope in one hand, the idol of Ganesha was dressed up as a doctor in the pandal. He was accompanied by sculptures of nurse assistance wearing a PPE kit and a policeman.

Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Stunning Video Of Ganpati Portrait On Field Wows Netizens

"We are unhappy with the situation of coronavirus pandemic across the globe. This has created a tense situation among the people as they used to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturti festival with much grandeur and zeal. People are getting infected with the coronavirus while some have succumbed to the virus.

Also, people are worried as cases are surging in Maharashtra every day," Ekta Ganesh Utsav Mandal spokesperson told ANI.



"Amid the situation, we decided to boost the confidence of everyone by setting up a Ganesh pandal on COVID-19 theme. The pandal has been set up to spread awareness about COVID-19 among the people," the spokesperson said.



According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 1,69,833 active cases, 4,80,114 cured/recovered/migrated and 21,995 deaths.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever