Frozen 2 Hindi trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra will bowl you

While Frozen 2 is one of the most-awaited films of the year, it quickly has amassed a lot of hype in India when Disney India roped in the Chopra sisters for the voiceovers in the Hindi dubbed version. The sisters, who are known to be extremely thick, will be coming together to collaborate for the first time in a film.

While we can't wait to watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra create magic as they voice for the loving sisters Elsa and Anna, catch the latest trailer to give us a sneak peek! Watch Anna and Elsa as they set on an adventure of a lifetime in Frozen 2 at theatres near you on November 22, 2019.

For the unversed, Parineeti Chopra's nickname is Tisha and Priyanka's is Mimi. While there are many who are excited to hear these sisters, there are a few who are disappointed with this idea.

Parineeti Chopra has time and again confessed her wish to collaborate with her Mimi 'didi' [sister]. The Ishaqzaade actress can tick this off her wishlist now. Presented by Walt Disney India, the Hindi version of Frozen 2 is scheduled to release on November 22, 2019.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did the Hindi voiceover for Angelina Jolie's character in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Prior to this, Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan Khan dubbed the Hindi version of The Lion King. They did the voiceover for Mufasa and Simba's characters respectively.

The film is set to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates