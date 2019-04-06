Fuh se Fantasy: A liberating take on modern day romance and relationships

television

A charming showcase of couples exploring their fun fantasies, the show starring popular faces such as Karan Wahi, Plabita Borthakur,Naveen Kasturia, Anshuman Malhotra , Gaurav Pandey and Anupriya Goenka

Fuh se Fantasy poster

Gone are the days of love letters, skipped heart beats and shy awkward conversations. Quite like everything else around us, romance and relationships have hit the next level. At the heart of every romantic post, every right swipe & the ever so frequent hook-ups is Desire. Does love equal desire or can desire pave the way for love?

Fuh se Fantasy is a series about the delight in modern relationships that dare to explore their deepest, quirkiest and most exciting desires. In a world where we are opening our minds and laws up to every kind of relationship, why think twice before we go after what our heart is truly attracted towards? Kyunki, Reality mein, thodi fantasy bhi zaroori hai!

Engaging content, diverse genres, fresh and fiery perspective, VOOT has paved its way to being India's second largest digital entertainment platform with its varied content line-up. So, get set and get ready to be immersed into a fantastical world of relationship stories and fantasies with VOOT Original Fuh Se Fantasy, steaming starting 5th April, 2019 on.

