Fun facts about The Lego Movie 2 we bet you didn't know

The Lego Movie 2, slated to release on February 8, has quite a few fun facts and trivia that fans of The Lego Movie franchise would love to know

The Lego Movie 2 poster

Are you a fan of The Lego Movie franchise? With the second instalment of the film releasing on February 8, here's a little something to get you excited. We bring you nine fun facts about the much-anticipated The Lego Movie 2, so go ahead and read up!

The new movie's soundtrack includes two different versions of the original hit 'Everything is Awesome.'





The shapeshifting Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi changes into 40 different looks.





The film's colour palette uses 76 official LEGO colours, including unique materials such as transparent and glitter bricks.





There's a new LEGO colour for 2019 that appears in the movie, called Vibrant Coral. Taking from Pantone's colour of the year, Living Coral?





523 is the total number of unique characters in the film, while the number of unique props used in the film is 1,011.





There are 3,433 unique LEGO brick types used in the film, and 6,530 LEGO models have been used to create the film.





The biggest LEGO character is MetalBeard who's made up of 251 bricks.





The biggest single LEGO model is Megabash, approximately 9 feet by 9 feet by 18.





The biggest LEGO landscape: wasteland: citadel freeway, which is approximately 476 feet by 182 feet.

The amazing Lego gang of Bricksburg has reunited for an action-packed adventure in a bid to save their city from a new threat: LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The gang comprising Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett) and their friends will battle the invaders to restore harmony.

