Fun under the sun

A summer camp will introduce kids to the basics of health and nutrition

While having a good time is an important part of summer holidays, it is also a good time for kids to learn more about health and nutrition, away from the pressures of school. A six-day summer camp by Dr Muffi's Digestive Health Institute will include interesting workshops and fun sessions.

Participants can learn about nutrition concepts like the food pyramid, while they enjoy colouring sessions that help them identify good and bad food items. They can also learn how to cook, thanks to special culinary activities.

But food isn't all there is to a healthy lifestyle, is it? The kids will also enjoy and embrace the dancer inside them at a zumba session, and learn about the importance and benefits of meditation a yoga class.

On May 20 to May 26

At Digestive Health Institute by Dr Muffi, L3-01, third floor, Trade View Utopia City, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli.

Call 48809100

Log on to thedigestive.in

Cost Rs 5,000

