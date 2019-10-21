Funny advice

Want to spend an evening laughing at nonsensical and hilarious relationship advice? Then, this stand-up comedy evening, hosted by Raunaq Rajani who will be joined by close friends Anirban Dasgupta Sumukhi Suresh and Mikhail Almeida, promises to be a riot. For this new panel will give "RelationSHIT advice", where they will pick questions from The Agony Aunt columns in newspapers and give the strangest unsolicited advice in return. So, come prepared for some truth bombs and tummy-aching laughter.

On October 24, 7 pm onwards

At The Habitat — Comedy and Music Cafe, first floor, OYO Townhouse, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Call 9833358490

Log On to www.insider.in

Cost Rs 400

