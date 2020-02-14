Funny and new

Every once in a while a comedian, as you would imagine it, runs out of material. That's why, every weekend or sometimes even on weekdays you'll find the city overrun with trial shows.

This time, it is Sorabh Pant who returns in a trial show called Making Money For My Kids. Known for keeping it real, Pant will take the stage with all new material and receive the same old laughs, we hope.

Pant has in the past done a show where he speaks about fatherhood, his son finding him funny and it opened to heartwarming reactions. Here's hoping that he is at his zany best and that a real show emerges from this material.

On February 15, 6 pm

At The Matchbox Cowork 901 Gazdhar Enclave Near Fun Republic Mall, off Link Road, Andheri West.

Call 9899928776

Log on to insider.in

Call Rs 499

