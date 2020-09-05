Fury files papers to trademark name

British boxer Tyson Fury has filed documents with the Intellectual Property Office in the UK to trademark his name as he gears to launch his apparel line and cosmetics.

According to a British tabloid, The Sun, Tyson has followed in the footsteps of wife Paris, who trademarked her name for a beauty and handbag line last month. If Tyson's application is approved, he will be able to market a wide range of products like aftershave, clothes, computer games, magazines, gym gear and toys.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news