FWICE thanks the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association for helping them during COVID-19

On behalf of all the workers and technicians of the 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the media and entertainment industry, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) of the Media and Entertainment Industry are thankful to the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association and all its committee members for their contributions towards the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The FWICE gives special thanks to Shri TP Agarwal – President IMPPA for extending hands towards the financial support to our members who have been struggling to meet their daily needs during these hard times due to lockdown imposed amidst the COVID -19 pandemic.

We appreciate the efforts of IMPPA to provide this monetary aid to the poor workers helping them to survive with dignity and feed their families with ease. We sincerely appreciate the humanity and the concern shown by IMPPA towards these daily wage workers considering them the members of the huge family of the Film Fraternity.

We hope that all associations together can fight these difficult times. And when the shoots begin again we all shall help each other towards the common goal of creating the magic of movies again.

