FYJC students across Maharashtra staring at uncertainty

When exactly does the state government plan to decide on the Maratha reservation issue? This question is being raised not by the Maratha community but by First Year Junior College (FYJC) students and their parents after their admissions too got stalled by an SC order. The stalled process has led to frustration among children as their peers have begun their new lives.

We begin every day by checking the FYJC admissions website. The least they can do is keep updating us on the website," said Bela Thosani, a parent, adding that it is bizarre that a batch of students is going to face academic losses for non-academic reasons.

"Already they are missing out on all the excitement of beginning their college life. If their admissions were done, at least they could have started online classes like their peers from non-state board colleges. The government must make a decision," Thosani said.



Bela Thosani, a parent

Students have been frustrated as their peers have already begun their new lives, even if through online classes.

Student Umang Kapoor said, "My friends who got admitted in other boards for standard XI or to integrated colleges, have started studying. They post photos of their classes on Instagram, discuss studies on WhatsApp groups. We have nothing to look forward to."

Studies will be rushed

"My friends from school have started their junior college and are approaching their exams. I fear now that when our college finally begins, they will complete the syllabus in a rush and in no time, we will be staring at board examinations next year," said Ruhi Jha, who spends her day doing online courses.

Although many had the option to begin standard XI studies in other boards, it has been a trend where student transfer to state board for HSC. "I wish we had continued in the same board for standard XI. At least my children would have been studying by now, like their peers.

"After the delay, we approached junior colleges affiliated to other boards, but their admissions were closed. Now we have no option but to wait. Our children will not get to experience college life, all we can do is try to reduce their stress," said Pratima Bhoslay. Bhoslay has twins, one of whom has secured a seat in the first merit list.

Uncertainty for everyone



Arvind Tiwari, a parent

Even for those who got in through the first merit list, the situation is uncertain. "My son secured an admission but we are not sure if colleges will be made to revise the first merit list too. It is a really long wait and the government should provide clarity," said Arvind Tiwari, advocate and a parent. His son secured the seat in the first merit list. Tiwari has written to the chief minister in the matter.

On the other side of the spectrum are children who secured admissions at integrated colleges that run in collaboration with coaching institutes for entrance exams like JEE and NEET. "For us too, the stress is real. My son has started studying but I do not know if the admission will remain valid as the process isn't complete yet. I have paid the fees to the integrated college too, which is much higher than regular colleges," said a parent.

/

Herald Saldanha, a parent

Busy helping their children calm down, parents expressed how there needs to be clear communication from the government, with regular updates on the website. Colleges, too, remain clueless.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad was unavailable for comment.



Representation pic/Getty Images

A senior official from the department, however, on condition of anonymity, said, "The state government has filed applications in the Supreme Court to temporarily revoke the stay on Maratha reservation and a hearing is expected on October 27."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news